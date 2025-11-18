Torres (groin) accepted the Tigers' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Torres decided against testing out the free-agent market, instead choosing to take a sizeable raise after he made $15 million in 2025. The 29-year-old slashed .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs, 79 runs and 74 RBI during the 2025 regular season, though he struggled in the second half while playing through a sports hernia. Torres had hernia surgery in October and is expected to be ready in time for spring training.