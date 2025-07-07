Torres (neck) will start at second base and bat second in Monday's game against the Rays.

Torres will rejoin the starting nine after he was held out of Sunday's 7-2 win over Cleveland for precautionary purposes due to the bruised neck he sustained on a hard slide into second base Saturday. Recently named to his third All-Star team and announced as an All-Star starter for the first time, Torres will look to close the Tigers' first-half slate on a high note after slashing .278/.387/.422 with nine home runs, four steals, 44 RBI and 47 runs through his first 78 games of the season.