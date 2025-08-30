Torres went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Torres recorded his first three-hit performance since July 22 to help lead the Tigers to a win. The infielder is scuffling a bit this month with a .213 batting average and .324 on-base percentage, though he still has a solid .263 batting average and .365 on-base percentage overall. Torres has also contributed 14 home runs, 61 RBI and 69 runs scored across 120 games this season.