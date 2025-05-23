Torres exited Thursday's game against the Guardians due to lower right leg discomfort, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Torres was pulled after hitting a hard line drive to end the third inning. It's unclear how serious the issue is, or if Torres will be forced to miss additional time.
