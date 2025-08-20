Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 1-0, 10-inning win over the Astros.

Torres was the only player in the game to record multiple hits, but it was his walk that served as the key play in the pitchers' duel. The infielder drew a bases-loaded free pass in the bottom of the 10th inning to bring home a run and walk off the Astros. Torres has shown an improved eye at the plate this season, as his walk rate is a touch over 13 percent after sitting around 10 percent each of the last two years in New York. He's been a solid No. 2 hitter for a surging Detroit offense in his first season with the Tigers.