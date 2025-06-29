Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Torres hit his second home run in the last three days, giving him four long balls this month and nine total for the season. The infielder's power surge is notable, as his four June home runs have come across 25 games, while he had five long balls in his previous 46 contests. At this rate, last year's mark of 15 home runs with the Yankees is well within reach, and Torres could reach the 20-homer plateau for the fifth time in his career if he stays dialed in.