Torres went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Torres struck in the third inning with his second home run of September and 16th of the season. Outside of the long balls, it's mostly been a struggle this month for the Detroit infielder, as he's batting just .152 across 13 games. Overall, Torres has been much better with a .254 average through 135 games, and his 16 homers and 73 RBI have both surpassed the totals he posted last year with the Yankees.