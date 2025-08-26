Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

Torres opened the scoring with a solo shot in the sixth inning. The second baseman hadn't homered since Aug. 2 versus the Phillies, though he had gone a decent 7-for-26 (.269) over his previous seven games before his long ball Monday. Torres is up to a .262/.363/.405 slash line, 14 homers, 61 RBI, 67 runs scored, 19 doubles and four stolen bases over 117 contests this season.