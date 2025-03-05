Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two total runs scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Torres is off to a bit of a slow spring start with a .182 batting average through five appearances, but he is at least on the board with a home run. Even if he scuffles throughout Grapefruit League play, the 28-year-old should play a key role with the Tigers and see regular playing time at second base.