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Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Homers early in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

Playing in his first game in a month, Torres wasted little time getting back into the swing of things as he hit his third home run of the season to lead off the game for the Tigers. The veteran second baseman was on the shelf due to an oblique strain, and Detroit may ease him back into action somewhat, but Torres should once again occupy a spot near the top of the lineup most days. His return should give the entire offense a boost due to his ability to consistently get on base.

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