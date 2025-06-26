Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Athletics.

Torres provided a spark from the leadoff spot, smashing his eighth home run of the season in the seventh inning with a runner on. It was the infielder's first long ball since he went deep twice back on June 13, but he's continued to rake even without leaving the yard, as he's now batting .333 with seven RBI and eight runs scored in 11 games since that multi-homer effort. Torres is thriving near the top of a strong Detroit lineup in his first season with the Tigers.