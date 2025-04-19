Now Playing

Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Torres will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 3-for-10 with a run scored and a stolen base over the first two games of the series. His absence will put Colt Keith at second base and open a spot in the lineup for Javier Baez to start at the hot corner while batting eighth.

