Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Torres will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 3-for-10 with a run scored and a stolen base over the first two games of the series. His absence will put Colt Keith at second base and open a spot in the lineup for Javier Baez to start at the hot corner while batting eighth.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Drives in three Monday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: On base three times in return•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Activated from IL, batting leadoff•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Expected to return Friday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Could skip rehab assignment•