Torres went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Torres was one of three Detroit players to go deep in the rout, launching his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. It's the second long ball in the last three days for the infielder, who is enjoying a strong debut campaign with the Tigers. Across 96 games, Torres is slashing .278/.379/.423 with 50 RBI and 55 runs scored.