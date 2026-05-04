Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Out again, but available off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres (side) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.
Torres departed Saturday's game against the Rangers with left side tightness and will now miss a second straight start. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Torres could be available to pinch hit Monday, suggesting the 29-year-old is likely to avoid the injured list. Hao-Yu Lee will start at second base in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Exits game with side tightness•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches three times in win•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Getting rest Saturday•