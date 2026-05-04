Torres (side) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Torres departed Saturday's game against the Rangers with left side tightness and will now miss a second straight start. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Torres could be available to pinch hit Monday, suggesting the 29-year-old is likely to avoid the injured list. Hao-Yu Lee will start at second base in Monday's series opener.