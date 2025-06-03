Torres went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-1 win over the White Sox.

Torres was productive from the No. 2 spot in the lineup, though he and every other Detroit player was overshadowed by No. 3 hitter Kerry Carpenter, who crushed three home runs. This was also the 2025 debut for Parker Meadows, who missed the first 60 contests while recovering from a nerve issue. Meadows batted first and delivered a double, a triple, a stolen base and three runs scored. If Torres remains sandwiched between Meadows and Carpenter most days, his fantasy output and the Tigers' offense overall could both trend upward.