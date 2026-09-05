Across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Torres went 4-for-9 with a walk and four runs scored.

Torres batted leadoff in both games and recorded two hits in both contests as well. The veteran served as the DH in the matinee before sliding over to second base in the nightcap. Despite continuing to produce at the plate, Torres has seen his playing time reduced recently with youngster Hao-Yu Lee seeing more time at the keystone for the 64-77 Tigers. That trend should continue with Detroit looking unlikely for a playoff spot, which will cut into the fantasy value for Torres down the stretch. However, Lee was removed from the second game Friday with an apparent knee injury, and an extended absence could thrust Torres back into a starting role.