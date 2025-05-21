Torres is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Torres looks to be receiving a routine maintenance day after he had started in every game for Detroit since May 3. Colt Keith will step in at second base in place of Torres, who is slashing .295/.405/.459 with two home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs over 17 games on the month.
