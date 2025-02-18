Torres is expected to play nearly every day at second base and bat in the top half of Detroit's lineup, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Torres seemed set for a key role when he agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal back in December, and early reports out of camp support this notion. He was the only player taking reps at second base Monday and the team expects him to hit high in the order. Torres saw 56 games of action as the Yankees' leadoff man last season, though he also regularly batted fifth or lower in New York's stacked lineup. The Tigers may install Torres as their leadoff hitter, but even if he's not hitting first, the 28-year-old appears primed to fill a key run-producing spot most days. He could be poised for a big season with his new club.