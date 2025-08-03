Torres went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Torres has started August with home runs on consecutive days to get to 13 long balls for the season. The veteran has been on a more extended power binge with four home runs over his last six games. Torres offers good pop for a middle infielder, and he also has a strong .277/.374/.433 slash line across 99 games in what's been a productive debut campaign with the Tigers.