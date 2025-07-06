Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Suffers neck contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with a neck contusion.
Brayan Rocchio's elbow made contact with Torres' head/neck area while Torres was sliding into second base Saturday. Trey Sweeney replaced Torres with Javier Baez sliding to second base. Torres should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Exits after taking elbow to face•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches three times in loss•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Homers in big win•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches four times Sunday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Homers twice in win•