Torres (oblique) began hitting off a tee in the batting cages Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Torres said afterward that his oblique is beginning to feel much better, though there is still no timeline in place for his return. He's eligible to return from the injured list Tuesday but will likely require more than a minimum-length stay.
