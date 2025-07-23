Torres went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.

Torres recorded his second three-hit effort in his last three games and his third over his last seven contests. In his last 10 games, the infielder is now batting a robust .368 with five walks and five runs scored. Torres has been an effective fantasy performer in his first campaign with the Tigers, and he should continue to set the table for the likes of Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson in a potent Detroit lineup.