Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Tallies another three-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.
Torres recorded his second three-hit effort in his last three games and his third over his last seven contests. In his last 10 games, the infielder is now batting a robust .368 with five walks and five runs scored. Torres has been an effective fantasy performer in his first campaign with the Tigers, and he should continue to set the table for the likes of Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson in a potent Detroit lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches four times in win•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Tallies three hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Checking back into starting nine•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Limited to bench role Sunday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Removed as precaution•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Suffers neck contusion•