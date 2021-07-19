site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Not in Monday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Monday's game against the Rangers.
Paredes had started in two of the last three games, and he went 2-for-7 during that time. Jonathan Schoop will take over at the keystone while Miguel Cabrera starts at first base.
