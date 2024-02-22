Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has told Jung he will not be part of the Opening Day roster, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It never really seemed like a consideration, but Hinch apparently wanted to nip the possibility in the bud now. Jung slashed .265/.376/.502 with 28 home runs between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie in 2023. He's played only second base in the minors so far, but Jung was used at third base in the Arizona Fall League and that appears to be his long-term home with Colt Keith settling in at the keystone. Detroit has a big hole at the hot corner, so it's possible Jung could push to debut in 2024 if he gets off to a nice start.