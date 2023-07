The Tigers have selected Hamm with the 143rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound righty out of Middle Tennessee State, Hamm can hit 97 mph with his fastball, though his curveball is clearly his best pitch. The 20-year-old's command hasn't been consistent on any of his pitches and led to some struggles during his final collegiate season, which likely dropped him in the draft.