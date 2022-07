Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

The Tigers scored just two runs, but Baez managed his second consecutive two-hit effort. Three of his last four hits are doubles, and the shortstop is starting to drive the ball with more authority despite batting just .218 for the season. Baez had a .306 slugging percentage through the end of May but has bumped that up to .466 from June onward.