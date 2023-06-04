Baez went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox.

Baez represented just one of five baserunners for the Tigers, and while he was able to swipe second and third base, he was left stranded in the sixth inning. The shortstop hadn't attempted a steal since a successful theft May 9. He's now at five steals this season while slashing .223/.270/.313 with three home runs, 27 RBI and 20 runs scored through 54 contests. His bat has been trending in the wrong direction lately, as he's gone hitless in five of his last eight games.