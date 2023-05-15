Went allowed three runs on six hits across 2.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Mariners. He walked one and struck out three.

Wentz picked up his first win of the season in his last start but took a step backwards Sunday. It was the righty's second shortest outing of the year, as the Tigers decided to turn things over to their bullpen after seeing Wentz toss 59 pitches without having much success. Injuries have forced him to step into a rotation spot, though fantasy managers should avoid Wentz and his 6.38 ERA.