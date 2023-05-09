Wentz (1-3) allowed two runs on three hits across 5.2 innings to earn the win Monday against the Guardians. He walked three and struck out five.

Wentz didn't have great control with the three walks, and that led to 92 pitches before he exited in the sixth, but it was still a solid start for the righty. He's established himself as a rotation regular with Beau Brieske (elbow) and Matt Manning (foot) going down in the early going, though he's been a bit unsteady with a 6.09 ERA. Wentz should start again over the weekend against the Mariners.