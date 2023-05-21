Wentz (1-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on 10 hits over two innings during a 6-4 loss to Washington. He struck out one and didn't issue a walk.

Wentz was pulled in the third for a second consecutive start and has allowed nine runs on 16 hits during that stretch. Sunday's outing marked the fourth time the 25-year-old has allowed at least five runs this season, and he currently holds a 7.45 ERA over 38.2 innings. He was much better in limited work last year, posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across seven starts (32.2 innings), but he's yet to find a groove in 2023.