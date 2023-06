Wentz (1-6) yielded five runs on seven hits and five walks over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Wentz never settled into a groove Monday and was taken deep twice by Trea Turner. Over his last four starts, Wentz has allowed at least five runs three times while going 0-3. His ERA has ballooned up to 7.49 with a 44:22 K:BB through 51.2 frames. Assuming he gets another turn in the rotation, he's currently lined up to see the Diamondbacks at home.