Tigers' Keider Montero: Dispatched to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
The 25-year-old righty will be pushed out of the big-league rotation following Tarik Skubal's return from the paternity list. Montero will aim to turn things around in the minors after a poor start to the second half, as he's surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) across just 8.1 innings over his last two starts.
More News
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Allows five earned runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Goes just 4.1 frames in start•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Returns to starting role Saturday•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Notches quality start in win•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Drawing start Monday•