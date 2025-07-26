The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

The 25-year-old righty will be pushed out of the big-league rotation following Tarik Skubal's return from the paternity list. Montero will aim to turn things around in the minors after a poor start to the second half, as he's surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) across just 8.1 innings over his last two starts.