Tigers' Keider Montero: Fans eight in win

Montero (7-5) allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Montero was back in the rotation for the first time since he threw seven shutout innings June 26 versus the Astros. The right-hander had moved to the bullpen for much of July, but he could take claim of a starting role once again since Jack Flaherty (forearm) went on the injured list Tuesday and Casey Mize is dealing with groin tightness and a wrist issue. For the season, Montero has been a fine option in any role, pitching to a 3.14 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 78:22 K:BB through 106 innings over 22 appearances (16 starts). Assuming Montero remains the top option to cover a starting role in Flaherty's absence, the former is lined up for a home start versus the Orioles early next week.