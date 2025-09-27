Montero didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Boston, allowing one run on five hits across 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

While Montero had a short leash Saturday, it was a strong bounce-back outing for the right-hander, after he gave up three runs in three innings while walking four against Atlanta his last time out. The 25-year-old Montero will finish the regular season at 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 72:31 K:BB across 90.2 innings.