Tigers' Keider Montero: Goes seven in no-decision

Montero didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out three.

Montero was sharp in his return to the Tigers' rotation, as he held Chicago scoreless for five innings before giving up a two-run homer to Luisangel Acuna in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh. Montero's ERA now sits at 3.68 through 80.2 innings this season with a 1.00 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB. He figures to remain in the rotation going forward, with Justin Verlander (hamstring) expected to be sidelined for a while. Montero is tentatively lined up to face the Astros at home his next time out.