Montero didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Cubs, coughing up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings of relief. He struck out four.

The right-hander entered the game after Tyler Holton has worked 1.1 innings as the opener, and while Montero had some initial success, homers by Michael Busch in the fifth inning and Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw in the seventh took a toll. Reese Olson (finger) and Jackson Jobe (elbow) aren't expected back until at least late June, so Montero should get another couple turns through the rotation, either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever. He'll take a 4.30 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB through 46 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Reds.