Tigers' Keider Montero: Hit hard in Saturday's loss

Montero (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the Tigers fell 4-0 to the Mariners, giving up four runs on six hits and and a walk over five innings. He struck out one.

Half the hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including a solo homer by Dominic Canzone in the fourth inning. Montero has been tagged for four runs in three of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 5.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 26.1 innings. With Tarik Skubal (elbow), Justin Verlander (hip) and Casey Mize (thigh) all closing in on returns from the IL in the next couple weeks, Montero's time in the Detroit rotation could be coming to an end very soon.