Tigers' Keider Montero: Moving back to bullpen

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that Montero will move to the bullpen for the time being, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Montero did nothing to lose his spot, as he tossed seven shutout innings versus the Astros his last time out and holds a 3.34 ERA in 15 starts this season. However, Jack Flaherty returned from the injured list over the weekend, and the Tigers will roll with a five-man rotation for now. Montero should eventually be asked to make more starts, but for now he'll likely be used in long relief.