Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Montero will work as the bulk reliever behind opener Tyler Holton. Montero has a 4.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP this season with 15 strikeouts and 10 walks in 21.2 innings.
