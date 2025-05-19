Montero is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Sean Guenther in Monday's game in St. Louis, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Cardinals typically use two left-handed batters -- Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan -- among their top three spots in the lineup, so the Tigers will have the left-handed Guenther open the game with the hope of stymieing the St. Louis offense early on. Guenther is unlikely to work more than a couple of innings before giving way to Montero, who will be making his second straight appearance in a bulk-relief role after covering 3.1 frames and giving up three earned runs out of the bullpen last Tuesday against the Red Sox. Montero should stick around as the de facto fifth member of the Detroit rotation until Casey Mize (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 15-day injured list.