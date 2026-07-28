Tigers' Keider Montero: Takes loss against Baltimore

Montero (7-6) took the loss against the Orioles on Monday, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.1 innings.

Montero put the Tigers on the back foot early by allowing four runs (two earned) through the first three frames before being tagged for two more runs in the fifth, which came from home runs from Leody Taveras and Coby Mayo. The four earned runs tied a season high that Montero set four times earlier in the year, and he now sports a 3.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 79:23 K:BB across 110.1 innings. His next start is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Athletics.