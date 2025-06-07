Tigers' Keider Montero: Working in bulk relief Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Montero is expected to pitch as a bulk reliever Saturday against the Cubs, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Tigers will send Tyler Holton to the mound to begin Saturday's contest before turning to Montero to provide length out of the bullpen. Montero has been on a nice run recently, pitching 9.2 shutout frames across his last two outings.
