Montero (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out two.

Montero turned in his longest outing of the season Saturday, but he did fan a season-low four. The right-hander has been a steady presence in Detroit's rotation so far this year, working at least five innings in five consecutive starts, but he hasn't yet reached the 90-pitch marker in any of his six appearances. Montero will take a quality 3.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB over 33.2 innings into his next scheduled outing in Kansas City.