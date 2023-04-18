site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Batting cleanup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter is starting in right field and batting cleanup for the Tigers on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Carpenter is seeing regular duty versus righties as he alternates between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. The 25-year-old has batted cleanup in six of his last seven starts.
