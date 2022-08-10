Carpenter had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's loss to the Guardians and will make his MLB debut Wednesday as the designated hitter, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old has turned himself into one of Detroit's top prospects this season and is being promoted for his first taste of the majors. Carpenter opened the season at Double-A Erie and posted a 1.005 OPS in 63 games to earn a promotion, and he also dominated Triple-A pitching with a .342/.433/.667 slash line and eight homers in 33 contests. He should receive a chance to lock down an every-day role given the Tigers' offensive struggles all year.