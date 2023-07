Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Rockies.

Carpenter had struggled recently, going 6-for-31 (.194) over 11 contests between multi-hit efforts. He's homered four times over his last 13 games, giving him eight long balls on the year. The 25-year-old is up to a .268/.320/.500 slash line with 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight doubles through 42 contests while mainly filling a strong-side platoon role.