Carpenter could have an inside track on an Opening Day reserve role with the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Detroit added Matt Vierling and Nick Maton in the Gregory Soto, which adds more offensive players to the mix. However, Carpenter seems to still have a leg up after a solid MLB debut in 2022 when he popped six home runs and recorded a .795 OPS across 31 games. Carpenter may not be able to secure a starting role, though a spot as a reserve outfielder looks like a decent bet at this point.