Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and one run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

Carpenter has gone 4-for-30 (.133) over eight games since his last multi-hit effort. He was able to break out of the funk with the bat, though his performance didn't directly lead to much offense for the Tigers. The outfielder is up to a .264/.300/.524 slash line with 22 home runs, 50 RBI, 55 runs scored, 17 doubles, four triples and one stolen base over 103 games this season. He continues to see a large share of playing time between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.