Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Carpenter's home run in the seventh inning with a runner on was his first of the season. The outfielder popped six long balls last year as a rookie and posted a solid .795 OPS across 31 games. Carpenter is seeing regular playing time against righties, with Matt Vierling a platoon option against southpaws.

