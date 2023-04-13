Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
Carpenter's home run in the seventh inning with a runner on was his first of the season. The outfielder popped six long balls last year as a rookie and posted a solid .795 OPS across 31 games. Carpenter is seeing regular playing time against righties, with Matt Vierling a platoon option against southpaws.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Slides in at DH•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Sits against southpaw•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Roster spot looks more secure•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: To start in minors?•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Hits second spring home run•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Could make Opening Day roster•