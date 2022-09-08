Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Carpenter tied the game with his ninth inning home run, and a batter later, fellow rookie Ryan Kreidler put the Tigers up 5-4. Carpenter has been impressive with three home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored and an .840 OPS across 18 games. With Detroit sitting at 52-85, Carpenter and other young players should continue to see regular playing time the rest of the year, so there is some fantasy appeal if he can stay hot.